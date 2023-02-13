why PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $101.85

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] gained 3.03% or 2.38 points to close at $80.80 with a heavy trading volume of 37491353 shares. The company report on February 9, 2023 that President and CEO Dan Schulman Announces Intention to Retire from PayPal at Year-End.

Board to Initiate Search for Successor.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced that President and CEO Dan Schulman has informed the Board of Directors of his intention to retire from PayPal on December 31, 2023, and that he will work with the Board on a smooth leadership transition. Schulman will continue to serve on the Board of Directors. The Board will retain a search firm to help find Schulman’s successor.

It opened the trading session at $79.37, the shares rose to $82.85 and dropped to $78.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PYPL points out that the company has recorded -18.47% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.40M shares, PYPL reached to a volume of 37491353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $101.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko dropped their target price from $95 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2023, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $80, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Sector Weight rating on PYPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 15.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for PYPL stock

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.52. With this latest performance, PYPL shares gained by 2.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.52 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.28, while it was recorded at 80.90 for the last single week of trading, and 82.82 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.24 and a Gross Margin at +47.30. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13.

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 14.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

There are presently around $66,237 million, or 76.00% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,722,682, which is approximately -0.14% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 74,997,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.06 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.61 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly 1.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 881 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 78,280,024 shares. Additionally, 1,193 investors decreased positions by around 75,385,447 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 666,101,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 819,766,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 207 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,722,847 shares, while 228 institutional investors sold positions of 12,569,719 shares during the same period.