why ContraFect Corporation [CFRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.00

ContraFect Corporation [NASDAQ: CFRX] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.07 at the close of the session, up 7.04%. The company report on December 19, 2022 that ContraFect Provides Update from the Futility Analysis of the Phase 3 DISRUPT Study of Exebacase.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Take the Deep Dive in a Virtual Fireside Chat to be Held in Q1 2023.

ContraFect Corporation stock is now -30.31% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CFRX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.0715 and lowest of $0.059 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.54, which means current price is +14.16% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.53M shares, CFRX reached a trading volume of 11734892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFRX shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for ContraFect Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $15 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for ContraFect Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while WBB Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CFRX stock.

How has CFRX stock performed recently?

ContraFect Corporation [CFRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.88. With this latest performance, CFRX shares dropped by -36.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.73 for ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1005, while it was recorded at 0.0665 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0205 for the last 200 days.

ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.41.

ContraFect Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContraFect Corporation go to 12.70%.

Insider trade positions for ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 22.80% of CFRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFRX stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,588,806, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.39% of the total institutional ownership; ARTAL GROUP S.A., holding 1,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in CFRX stocks shares; and FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, currently with $50000.0 in CFRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ContraFect Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in ContraFect Corporation [NASDAQ:CFRX] by around 2,910,269 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 16,407,202 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 11,116,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,200,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFRX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,637,647 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 12,538,762 shares during the same period.