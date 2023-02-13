why Bank of America Corporation [BAC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $40.75

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] loss -0.39% on the last trading session, reaching $35.58 price per share at the time. The company report on February 10, 2023 that BofA Data Finds that 2023 is off to a Strong Start for Consumer Spending, With Credit and Debit Card Spending Per Household up 5.1% Year-over-Year in January.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

This Increase Reverses the Trend From the end of 2022 and can be Attributed to Factors such as Income Gains, a Robust Labor Market and Post-holiday Spending.

Bank of America Institute released new analysis today which shows signs of a strengthening in consumer spending at the start of 2023. BofA credit and debit card spending per household rose 5.1% year-over-year (YoY) in January, compared to 2.2% YoY in December. While this increase includes the impact that the Omicron variant had on consumer spending in January 2022, a variety of factors are boosting the consumer this year:.

Bank of America Corporation represents 8.11 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $286.56 billion with the latest information. BAC stock price has been found in the range of $35.03 to $35.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 38.68M shares, BAC reached a trading volume of 32883760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $40.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $33, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on BAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 105.92.

Trading performance analysis for BAC stock

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.33. With this latest performance, BAC shares gained by 3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.61 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.17, while it was recorded at 36.19 for the last single week of trading, and 34.28 for the last 200 days.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 3.36%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

There are presently around $198,430 million, or 71.00% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 607,703,467 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.62 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.96 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -2.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,318 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 246,427,405 shares. Additionally, 1,177 investors decreased positions by around 180,634,711 shares, while 314 investors held positions by with 5,149,935,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,576,997,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 185 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,572,035 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 25,153,775 shares during the same period.