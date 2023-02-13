why Ambev S.A. [ABEV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.50

Ambev S.A. [NYSE: ABEV] price plunged by -0.41 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on March 18, 2022 that Ambev’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F Available on Our Website.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

To access the full document, please access the following link: click here.

A sum of 21532584 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 27.89M shares. Ambev S.A. shares reached a high of $2.45 and dropped to a low of $2.40 until finishing in the latest session at $2.44.

The one-year ABEV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.29. The average equity rating for ABEV stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ambev S.A. [ABEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABEV shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ambev S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Ambev S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $3.50, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on ABEV stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ABEV shares from 4 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambev S.A. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABEV in the course of the last twelve months was 63.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ABEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Ambev S.A. [ABEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.79. With this latest performance, ABEV shares dropped by -10.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.42 for Ambev S.A. [ABEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.73, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 2.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ambev S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambev S.A. [ABEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.64 and a Gross Margin at +48.21. Ambev S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.33.

Ambev S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

ABEV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambev S.A. go to 9.40%.

Ambev S.A. [ABEV] Insider Position Details

Positions in Ambev S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Ambev S.A. [NYSE:ABEV] by around 147,875,551 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 63,859,949 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 1,180,513,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,392,249,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEV stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,520,960 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 7,297,734 shares during the same period.