Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Oak Street Health Inc. [NYSE: OSH] gained 0.23% or 0.08 points to close at $35.34 with a heavy trading volume of 9622616 shares. The company report on February 8, 2023 that CVS Health to Acquire Oak Street Health.

Acquisition further advances CVS Health’s care delivery strategy for consumers.

CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) and Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH) have entered into a definitive agreement under which CVS Health will acquire Oak Street Health in an all-cash transaction at $39 per share, representing an enterprise value of approximately $10.6 billion.

It opened the trading session at $35.28, the shares rose to $35.60 and dropped to $35.235, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OSH points out that the company has recorded 22.37% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -165.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, OSH reached to a volume of 9622616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSH shares is $36.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Oak Street Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Oak Street Health Inc. stock. On September 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OSH shares from 32 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oak Street Health Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33.

Trading performance analysis for OSH stock

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.76. With this latest performance, OSH shares gained by 19.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.88 for Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.15, while it was recorded at 33.09 for the last single week of trading, and 22.92 for the last 200 days.

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.15 and a Gross Margin at +0.59. Oak Street Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.58.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -175.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.23.

Oak Street Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oak Street Health Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]

There are presently around $7,869 million, or 99.00% of OSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSH stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 61,384,475, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; NEWLIGHT PARTNERS LP, holding 32,671,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in OSH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $895.3 million in OSH stock with ownership of nearly -5.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oak Street Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Oak Street Health Inc. [NYSE:OSH] by around 21,207,624 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 18,950,875 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 182,493,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,651,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSH stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,451,458 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,493,859 shares during the same period.