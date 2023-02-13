Wall Street Analyst Upgrade fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. What else is Wall St. saying

fuboTV Inc. [NYSE: FUBO] loss -5.83% on the last trading session, reaching $2.10 price per share at the time. The company report on February 3, 2023 that FuboTV to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 24, 2023, Launches Q&A Platform for Shareholders.

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced that it will issue financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 before the market opens on February 24, 2023.

Following the release, Fubo CEO David Gandler and CFO John Janedis will host a conference call to review results and provide a brief business and outlook update.

fuboTV Inc. represents 195.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $435.60 million with the latest information. FUBO stock price has been found in the range of $2.03 to $2.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.18M shares, FUBO reached a trading volume of 10843332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $4.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $5 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $4.25, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on FUBO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

Trading performance analysis for FUBO stock

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.33. With this latest performance, FUBO shares gained by 11.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.56 for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.25, while it was recorded at 2.49 for the last single week of trading, and 3.15 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.30 and a Gross Margin at -7.80. fuboTV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.35.

fuboTV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]

There are presently around $152 million, or 38.30% of FUBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,532,950, which is approximately 13.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,471,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.29 million in FUBO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.47 million in FUBO stock with ownership of nearly 17.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in fuboTV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in fuboTV Inc. [NYSE:FUBO] by around 13,289,790 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 20,953,383 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 38,094,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,338,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUBO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,612,180 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 12,390,541 shares during the same period.