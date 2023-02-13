Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Carvana Co. [CVNA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] closed the trading session at $10.84 on 02/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.61, while the highest price level was $12.24. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Carvana to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 and Host Quarterly Conference Call on February 23.

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022, following the close of market on Thursday, February 23, 2023. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the company’s business and results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 128.69 percent and weekly performance of -24.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -78.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 97.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 42.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 30.48M shares, CVNA reached to a volume of 19062122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $11.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Carvana Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.85.

Carvana Co. [CVNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.98. With this latest performance, CVNA shares gained by 97.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.31 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.01, while it was recorded at 12.68 for the last single week of trading, and 22.60 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carvana Co. [CVNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.81 and a Gross Margin at +14.25. Carvana Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.69.

Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

There are presently around $1,357 million, or 99.88% of CVNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVNA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,613,733, which is approximately -2.423% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 14,168,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.59 million in CVNA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $100.13 million in CVNA stock with ownership of nearly 63.227% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carvana Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Carvana Co. [NYSE:CVNA] by around 21,254,832 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 20,149,392 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 83,817,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,221,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVNA stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,975,789 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 8,230,416 shares during the same period.