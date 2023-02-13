VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] moved up 27.19: Why It’s Important

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] closed the trading session at $0.18 on 02/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.15, while the highest price level was $0.2291. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Vistagen Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results.

Pherin acquisition completed; all future royalty payment obligations related to PH94B and PH10 eliminated, three new drug candidates added to Vistagen’s pipeline.

PH94B Phase 3 program for social anxiety disorder advancing towards important next steps.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 74.85 percent and weekly performance of -39.97 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 59.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.17M shares, VTGN reached to a volume of 30923679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]:

William Blair have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

VTGN stock trade performance evaluation

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.97. With this latest performance, VTGN shares gained by 7.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.72 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1572, while it was recorded at 0.2036 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4191 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4308.68 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4307.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.22.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8 million, or 28.90% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,694,556, which is approximately -0.183% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 5,632,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 million in VTGN stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.94 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly 3685.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 13,152,547 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 78,125,147 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 45,629,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,648,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,239,301 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 73,390,139 shares during the same period.