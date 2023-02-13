Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] is 36.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] closed the trading session at $0.63. The company report on February 9, 2023 that VVIP VENTURES ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR SYNDICATION AGREEMENT WITH A360 MEDIA.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

VVIP Ventures to syndicate content from a360media celebrity brands including In Touch, Star, Closer, and Life&Style across its digital platforms including Vinco Ventures’ TikTok Rival Lomotif.

VVIP Ventures, LLC, a joint venture between Vinco Ventures, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIG) (“Vinco Ventures,” “Vinco,” or the “Company”), a digital media and content technologies holding company, and ICON Publishing, LLC today announced it has signed a multi-year content syndication agreement with a360media which will provide access to digital content from its celebrity brands including In Touch, Star, Closer, and Life&Style. Content syndicated by VVIP Ventures’ new properties The National Enquirer, Globe, National Examiner and National Enquirer UK will also be fully monetized on its sites including the TikTok competitor Lomotif.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 36.14 percent and weekly performance of -11.27 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.33M shares, BBIG reached to a volume of 12494225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.19.

BBIG stock trade performance evaluation

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.27. With this latest performance, BBIG shares gained by 23.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.69 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6081, while it was recorded at 0.6526 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2354 for the last 200 days.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28 million, or 21.50% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,974,001, which is approximately 16.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,365,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.92 million in BBIG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.55 million in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly 28.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 7,301,912 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 6,773,915 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 30,584,296 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,660,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 887,171 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,576,462 shares during the same period.