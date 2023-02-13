UBS slashes price target on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] – find out why.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE: PBR] gained 4.34% on the last trading session, reaching $11.53 price per share at the time. The company report on July 15, 2022 that PETROBRAS ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS AND SETTLEMENT OF CASH TENDER OFFERS.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (“Petrobras”) (NYSE: PBR) today announced the final results and settlement of the previously announced cash tender offers by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Petrobras Global Finance B.V. (“PGF”), with respect to any and all of PGF’s outstanding notes of the series set forth in the table below (the “Notes” and such offers, the “Offers”).

The following tables set forth the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offers:.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras represents 6.52 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $68.64 billion with the latest information. PBR stock price has been found in the range of $11.25 to $11.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 30.34M shares, PBR reached a trading volume of 33667677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR shares is $13.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $13.60 to $12.30. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $14, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on PBR stock. On October 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PBR shares from 20 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for PBR stock

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.37. With this latest performance, PBR shares gained by 8.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.12 for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.81, while it was recorded at 11.20 for the last single week of trading, and 12.61 for the last 200 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.80 and a Gross Margin at +45.96. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.88.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]

There are presently around $9,333 million, or 23.40% of PBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBR stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 214,164,343, which is approximately 1.713% of the company’s market cap and around 39.80% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 59,109,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $681.54 million in PBR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $584.68 million in PBR stock with ownership of nearly 10.739% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE:PBR] by around 135,560,729 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 77,767,310 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 596,099,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 809,427,441 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBR stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,507,006 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 15,436,039 shares during the same period.