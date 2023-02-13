Truist lifts NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ: NVDA] slipped around -10.72 points on Friday, while shares priced at $212.65 at the close of the session, down -4.80%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Fourth-Quarter Financial Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

CFO Commentary to Be Provided in Writing Ahead of Call.

NVIDIA Corporation stock is now 45.51% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVDA Stock saw the intraday high of $220.7764 and lowest of $208.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 289.46, which means current price is +51.52% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 47.06M shares, NVDA reached a trading volume of 54874616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $201.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $200 to $230. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2022, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $136, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Reduce rating on NVDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corporation is set at 9.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 124.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has NVDA stock performed recently?

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.78. With this latest performance, NVDA shares gained by 32.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.89 for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.13, while it was recorded at 218.14 for the last single week of trading, and 162.08 for the last 200 days.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.67 and a Gross Margin at +64.93. NVIDIA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.73.

NVIDIA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corporation go to 21.30%.

Insider trade positions for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]

There are presently around $330,301 million, or 65.90% of NVDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 204,600,119, which is approximately 0.419% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 176,405,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.51 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $29.7 billion in NVDA stock with ownership of nearly -0.692% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NVIDIA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,339 institutional holders increased their position in NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ:NVDA] by around 66,564,458 shares. Additionally, 1,386 investors decreased positions by around 64,155,471 shares, while 234 investors held positions by with 1,422,541,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,553,261,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVDA stock had 267 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,921,084 shares, while 151 institutional investors sold positions of 4,337,453 shares during the same period.