Transocean Ltd. [RIG] moved down -0.27: Why It’s Important

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] closed the trading session at $7.35 on 02/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.20, while the highest price level was $7.5489. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 61.18 percent and weekly performance of 5.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 105.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 35.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 90.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.39M shares, RIG reached to a volume of 24649267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Transocean Ltd. [RIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIG shares is $5.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $3.50 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on RIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIG in the course of the last twelve months was 70.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

RIG stock trade performance evaluation

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.60. With this latest performance, RIG shares gained by 35.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.59 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.30, while it was recorded at 7.31 for the last single week of trading, and 3.98 for the last 200 days.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.96 and a Gross Margin at +4.58. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.79.

Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,010 million, or 56.60% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,405,047, which is approximately 5.121% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 46,953,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $345.11 million in RIG stocks shares; and CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $228.0 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly 11.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Transocean Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 54,236,024 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 27,734,521 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 327,592,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 409,563,442 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,955,083 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 5,952,978 shares during the same period.