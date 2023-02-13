Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] Stock trading around $10.26 per share: What’s Next?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] closed the trading session at $10.26 on 02/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.725, while the highest price level was $10.285. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Teva Reaches Agreement With Florida to Settle the State’s Price Fixing Claims.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), has reached agreement with the Attorney General of Florida to settle the state’s price-fixing claims against Teva. Under the terms of the settlement, Teva will pay the state $6.73 million, and the state will dismiss all of its claims against Teva and its affiliates once payment has been made.

Teva is committed to doing business the right way, in compliance with all applicable laws. Consistent with that commitment, Teva has also agreed, as part of its settlement with Florida, to maintain its robust antitrust training and compliance efforts throughout the United States.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.50 percent and weekly performance of -4.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.47M shares, TEVA reached to a volume of 9715118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $10.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $11 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 23.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TEVA stock trade performance evaluation

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.65. With this latest performance, TEVA shares dropped by -7.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.06 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.78, while it was recorded at 10.32 for the last single week of trading, and 8.92 for the last 200 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.21.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 3.60%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,681 million, or 49.60% of TEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 117,190,328, which is approximately 25.786% of the company’s market cap and around 1.88% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,667,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $427.51 million in TEVA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $403.52 million in TEVA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE:TEVA] by around 113,233,794 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 69,790,966 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 370,703,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 553,727,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEVA stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 59,249,977 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 20,920,752 shares during the same period.