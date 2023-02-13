SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] Is Currently -1.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] loss -1.16% or -0.08 points to close at $6.81 with a heavy trading volume of 37226487 shares. The company report on January 30, 2023 that SoFi Technologies, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Record GAAP and Adjusted Net Revenue for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022Fourth Quarter $457 Million GAAP Net Revenue Up 60% Year-over-Year; $443 Million Adjusted Net Revenue Up 58% Year-over-YearRecord Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $70 Million Up 15.3x Year-over-Year and Up 58% SequentiallyFourth Quarter $40 Million GAAP Net Loss Improved 64% Year-over-YearQuarterly New Member Adds of Nearly 480,000; Total Members Up 51% Year-over-Year to Over 5.2 MillionQuarterly New Product Adds of Over 695,000; Total Products Up 53% Year-over-Year to Nearly 7.9 MillionManagement Announces 2023 Guidance.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services that helps members borrow, save, spend, invest and protect their money, reported financial results today for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $6.76, the shares rose to $6.89 and dropped to $6.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SOFI points out that the company has recorded -8.22% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -60.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 43.83M shares, SOFI reached to a volume of 37226487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $7.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $8 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. On May 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SOFI shares from 12 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

Trading performance analysis for SOFI stock

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.71. With this latest performance, SOFI shares gained by 32.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.01 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.35, while it was recorded at 7.14 for the last single week of trading, and 5.87 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +50.66. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.27.

An analysis of insider ownership at SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]

There are presently around $2,160 million, or 34.60% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,270,315, which is approximately 2.188% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,679,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $215.74 million in SOFI stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $212.16 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 38,887,034 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 128,162,595 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 150,134,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 317,183,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,705,407 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 99,713,511 shares during the same period.