ROTH Capital lifts Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] price plunged by -6.55 percent to reach at -$0.97. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

A sum of 14450725 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.76M shares. Peloton Interactive Inc. shares reached a high of $14.88 and dropped to a low of $13.815 until finishing in the latest session at $13.83.

The one-year PTON stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.9. The average equity rating for PTON stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $15.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $17, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on PTON stock. On February 02, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PTON shares from 13 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 153.67.

PTON Stock Performance Analysis:

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.05. With this latest performance, PTON shares gained by 27.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.40 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.55, while it was recorded at 15.12 for the last single week of trading, and 10.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peloton Interactive Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.42 and a Gross Margin at +16.81. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -240.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.42.

Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,348 million, or 86.60% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 38,764,584, which is approximately -13.448% of the company’s market cap and around 0.88% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,127,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $375.18 million in PTON stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $289.68 million in PTON stock with ownership of nearly 33.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 37,964,883 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 56,860,659 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 147,280,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,106,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,283,223 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 9,743,186 shares during the same period.