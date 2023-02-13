Roblox Corporation [RBLX] Revenue clocked in at $2.21 billion, up 22.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] plunged by -$1.58 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $35.905 during the day while it closed the day at $34.82. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Roblox to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on February 15, 2023.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced that it will report the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the opening of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Roblox will host a conference call to answer questions regarding its financial results on the same date.

Roblox Corporation stock has also loss -9.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RBLX stock has inclined by 12.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.74% and gained 22.35% year-on date.

The market cap for RBLX stock reached $21.87 billion, with 597.78 million shares outstanding and 473.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.49M shares, RBLX reached a trading volume of 10064763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $36.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $27.50 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $53 to $35, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 49.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 374.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.65. With this latest performance, RBLX shares gained by 5.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.90 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.62, while it was recorded at 37.28 for the last single week of trading, and 36.06 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.16 and a Gross Margin at +22.27. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -295.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.34.

Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

There are presently around $14,206 million, or 75.00% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: ALTOS VENTURES MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 78,657,780, which is approximately -4.982% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 40,045,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.08 billion in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly 9.51% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roblox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 55,691,170 shares. Additionally, 302 investors decreased positions by around 41,588,388 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 310,694,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 407,974,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,408,427 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 6,904,511 shares during the same period.