Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] Is Currently -0.99 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] loss -0.99% or -0.1 points to close at $9.98 with a heavy trading volume of 8598969 shares. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Robinhood Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Robinhood Co-Founders cancel nearly $500M of their share-based compensationBoard of Directors authorizes Robinhood to pursue purchasing its shares thatEmergent Fidelity Technologies Ltd. bought in May 2022.

It opened the trading session at $9.92, the shares rose to $10.325 and dropped to $9.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HOOD points out that the company has recorded -5.04% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -46.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.84M shares, HOOD reached to a volume of 8598969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $11.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11.50 to $9.50, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on HOOD stock. On June 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HOOD shares from 15 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.24.

Trading performance analysis for HOOD stock

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.08. With this latest performance, HOOD shares gained by 13.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.14 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.25, while it was recorded at 10.34 for the last single week of trading, and 9.55 for the last 200 days.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.45 and a Gross Margin at +22.16. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.77.

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]

There are presently around $5,208 million, or 67.70% of HOOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: INDEX VENTURE ASSOCIATES VI LTD with ownership of 65,105,720, which is approximately -10% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 58,063,445 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $579.47 million in HOOD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $533.77 million in HOOD stock with ownership of nearly 8.324% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Robinhood Markets Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOD] by around 50,187,015 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 34,322,235 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 437,301,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 521,810,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOD stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,607,541 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 9,022,887 shares during the same period.