Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] stock Resumed by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $10

Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.48% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.44%. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Riot Announces January 2023 Production and Operations Updates.

Riot Produces New All-Time High of 740 Bitcoin in January 2023 and Provides Infrastructure Update.

Over the last 12 months, RIOT stock dropped by -71.96%. The one-year Riot Blockchain Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.63. The average equity rating for RIOT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $945.19 million, with 167.30 million shares outstanding and 154.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.46M shares, RIOT stock reached a trading volume of 9795772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $9.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Riot Blockchain Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Riot Blockchain Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on RIOT stock. On March 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for RIOT shares from 45 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Blockchain Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23.

RIOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.44. With this latest performance, RIOT shares gained by 2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.58 for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.05, while it was recorded at 6.19 for the last single week of trading, and 6.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Riot Blockchain Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.16 and a Gross Margin at +49.16. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.88.

Riot Blockchain Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

RIOT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Blockchain Inc. go to 20.00%.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $301 million, or 36.10% of RIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,215,499, which is approximately 4.988% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,466,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.16 million in RIOT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $18.93 million in RIOT stock with ownership of nearly 21.806% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Riot Blockchain Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT] by around 10,069,135 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 13,494,015 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 31,062,602 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,625,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIOT stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,492,308 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 4,996,358 shares during the same period.