Redburn slashes price target on American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] – find out why.

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] traded at a low on 02/10/23, posting a -2.28 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.28. The company report on February 8, 2023 that American Airlines Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes.

The Company expects to use the proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with cash on hand, to repay a portion of the term loans outstanding under the term loan facility established under the Amended and Restated Credit and Guaranty Agreement, dated May 21, 2015, among the Company, the Guarantor, the lenders from time to time party thereto and certain other parties thereto (the “2013 Credit Agreement”), and to pay related fees and expenses. The Company expects that any term loans not repaid from the net proceeds of the Notes will be amended to extend the maturity date to February 2028.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14142648 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Airlines Group Inc. stands at 2.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.60%.

The market cap for AAL stock reached $10.84 billion, with 650.59 million shares outstanding and 642.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.42M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 14142648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $16.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. On April 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AAL shares from 18 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has AAL stock performed recently?

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.35. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 6.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.40 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.80, while it was recorded at 16.76 for the last single week of trading, and 14.56 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.68 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.26.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 16.09%.

Insider trade positions for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $5,771 million, or 55.50% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,960,262, which is approximately 1.591% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 38,955,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $634.19 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $566.24 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly -1.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 28,435,748 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 26,944,084 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 299,094,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,474,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,149,813 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 9,836,450 shares during the same period.