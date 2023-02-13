Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] Stock trading around $0.10 per share: What’s Next?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PBTS] closed the trading session at $0.10 on 02/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.0922, while the highest price level was $0.10. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Powerbridge Technologies Announces the Strategic Acquisition of DTI Group to Expand its Operations in Trade Digitalization.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) (“Powerbridge” or the “Company”), a provider of multi-industry technology solutions, announces that the Company has acquired 19% stake of DTI Group Limited (“DTI”), a technology company specializing in international trade digitalization and platforms.

The acquisition is consistent with the Company’s development plan and contributes to the expansion of its operations by building a trade digitalization ecosystem. DTI is one of the leading platform developers and service providers for Digital Trading Infrastructure & Online Dispute Resolution, a global project initiated by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. With the strategic acquisition, Powerbridge and DTI will be working closely together to implement the United Nation’s project (the “Project”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.89 percent and weekly performance of -18.31 percent. The stock has been moved at -93.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.59M shares, PBTS reached to a volume of 12566030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11.

PBTS stock trade performance evaluation

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.31. With this latest performance, PBTS shares dropped by -13.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.68 for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1125, while it was recorded at 0.1056 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5864 for the last 200 days.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.62% of PBTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBTS stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 109,570, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 71.76% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 102,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10000.0 in PBTS stocks shares; and CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC, currently with $6000.0 in PBTS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:PBTS] by around 359,526 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 620,896 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 598,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 382,120 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBTS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 337,947 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 620,896 shares during the same period.