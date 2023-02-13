PG&E Corporation [PCG] is -4.43% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] gained 0.52% on the last trading session, reaching $15.54 price per share at the time. The company report on February 10, 2023 that Sumeet Singh Elected as New Chief Operating Officer at PG&E.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) and its subsidiary Pacific Gas and Electric Company (“Utility” and together “PG&E”) today announced that Sumeet Singh, an operational leader with more than 20 years’ experience at PG&E, will assume the role of Executive Vice President, Operations and Chief Operating Officer for the Utility, effective March 1.

Singh currently serves as the company’s Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer and Chief Safety Officer, and was elected by the Utility’s Board of Directors to the new role. Singh has held a number of leadership roles within PG&E, including serving as Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer; Vice President, Asset Management and Community Wildfire Safety Program; and Vice President in the Utility’s Gas Operations. Singh succeeds Adam Wright, who has decided to leave the company at the end of the month to pursue an opportunity as chief executive officer of another company.

PG&E Corporation represents 2.47 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.12 billion with the latest information. PCG stock price has been found in the range of $15.42 to $15.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.94M shares, PCG reached a trading volume of 12446770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $18.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on PCG stock. On May 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PCG shares from 12 to 15.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

PG&E Corporation [PCG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, PCG shares dropped by -1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.68 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.82, while it was recorded at 15.55 for the last single week of trading, and 13.32 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corporation [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.37 and a Gross Margin at +10.37. PG&E Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.08.

PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 4.74%.

There are presently around $27,293 million, or 73.20% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 224,115,552, which is approximately 2.107% of the company’s market cap and around 12.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 200,528,674 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.12 billion in PCG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.91 billion in PCG stock with ownership of nearly -3.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

286 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 230,073,347 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 103,057,889 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 1,423,152,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,756,283,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,613,368 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 20,131,227 shares during the same period.