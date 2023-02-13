Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain 16.98% so far this year. What now?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] closed the trading session at $7.51 on 02/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.46, while the highest price level was $7.86. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Palantir Signs $50 Million Expansion with SOMPO Holdings.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Palantir Technologies Inc. (“Palantir,” NYSE: PLTR) and Palantir Technologies Japan K.K. today announced a $50 million, five-year expansion of its work with SOMPO Holdings (“SOMPO”) and its group companies including SOMPO Japan, the company’s insurance business. This expansion will enable the roll out of critical workflows across 10,000+ salespeople within SOMPO Japan, further developments of SOMPO’s Real Data Platform (“RDP”), and many other critical growth opportunities across SOMPO Holdings.

Thousands of users across SOMPO use Palantir Foundry as the backbone of the company’s projects to realize digital transformation and work within the RDP, designed to improve security, health, and wellbeing in Japan and beyond. Within SOMPO Japan, use of Foundry to-date has been focused on improving profitability for the commercial insurance business, and supporting disaster response. One workflow alone has already delivered significant value in terms of underwriting profits to SOMPO Japan, and is now being rolled out to 10,000+ salespeople across the Japanese insurance business. The organization’s disaster response work has also delivered substantial results — streamlining traditionally labor-intensive efforts such as exchanging information with inspectors and processing claims into reusable workflows across disasters that can now be executed in days.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.98 percent and weekly performance of -10.70 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 32.56M shares, PLTR reached to a volume of 42917753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $8.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $7.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on PLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 83.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

PLTR stock trade performance evaluation

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.70. With this latest performance, PLTR shares gained by 7.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.64 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.13, while it was recorded at 8.06 for the last single week of trading, and 8.24 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.66 and a Gross Margin at +77.99. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.53.

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 25.85%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,981 million, or 34.90% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 161,635,065, which is approximately 2.635% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 91,718,522 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $688.81 million in PLTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $261.92 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly 1.926% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 356 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 76,465,646 shares. Additionally, 393 investors decreased positions by around 49,537,799 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 537,300,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 663,304,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,216,150 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 16,158,894 shares during the same period.