Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $4

Oscar Health Inc. [NYSE: OSCR] closed the trading session at $4.95 on 02/10/23. The day's price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.73, while the highest price level was $5.10. The company report on February 10, 2023 that Oscar Health, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants under Section 303A.08 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual.

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, announced that on February 6, 2023 the Compensation Committee of Oscar’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement restricted stock unit awards covering 832,126 Class A shares of Oscar’s common stock to 12 new non-executive employees of Oscar and its affiliates to induce them to join Oscar and its affiliates. The awards were granted under Oscar’s 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan, and generally vest quarterly over either a one-year period or a three-year period following their grant, subject to continued employment. The awards were granted as employment inducement awards pursuant to the New York Stock Exchange rules.

About Oscar HealthOscar Health, Inc. is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the healthcare system’s status quo since our founding in 2012. The Company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of over one million members as of December 31, 2022. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform to others. Our vision is to refactor healthcare to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 101.22 percent and weekly performance of 27.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 78.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 110.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, OSCR reached to a volume of 12010532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSCR shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Oscar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Oscar Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $4.50, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on OSCR stock. On May 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OSCR shares from 12 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oscar Health Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSCR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.14.

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.25. With this latest performance, OSCR shares gained by 78.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.82 for Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.94, while it was recorded at 4.10 for the last single week of trading, and 4.54 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.88. Oscar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.30.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.58.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oscar Health Inc. go to 33.50%.

There are presently around $635 million, or 88.30% of OSCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSCR stocks are: ALPHABET INC. with ownership of 24,042,864, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 14,464,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.6 million in OSCR stocks shares; and VK SERVICES, LLC, currently with $57.94 million in OSCR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oscar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Oscar Health Inc. [NYSE:OSCR] by around 10,162,771 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 24,371,953 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 93,712,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,247,484 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSCR stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,619,849 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 622,333 shares during the same period.