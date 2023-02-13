Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] moved down -1.86: Why It’s Important

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NU] price plunged by -1.86 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Nu Holdings Announces Q4 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Date.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Nu Holdings Ltd. (“Nu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NU | B3: NUBR33), one of the world’s largest digital financial services platforms, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its Q4 and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 p.m. Brasília Time). The earnings release will be issued after the market closes that same day.

A sum of 20972955 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 27.30M shares. Nu Holdings Ltd. shares reached a high of $4.85 and dropped to a low of $4.66 until finishing in the latest session at $4.74.

The one-year NU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.77. The average equity rating for NU stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NU shares is $7.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nu Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Nu Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nu Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

NU Stock Performance Analysis:

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.27. With this latest performance, NU shares gained by 27.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.60 for Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.08, while it was recorded at 4.88 for the last single week of trading, and 4.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nu Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.28 and a Gross Margin at +63.78. Nu Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.10.

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,637 million, or 66.00% of NU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NU stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 546,382,407, which is approximately -1.632% of the company’s market cap and around 8.84% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 415,539,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 billion in NU stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $543.44 million in NU stock with ownership of nearly 31.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nu Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NU] by around 211,309,605 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 458,967,362 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 1,573,786,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,244,063,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NU stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,284,043 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 111,927,656 shares during the same period.