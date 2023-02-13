Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] Is Currently 1.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] closed the trading session at $14.77 on 02/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.46, while the highest price level was $14.945. The company report on February 10, 2023 that Newell Brands Announces Board and Chair Refreshment.

Robert Steele Will Succeed Patrick Campbell as ChairmanGary Hu Nominated to the Board.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) announced today a series of steps to refresh the company’s Board of Directors and its leadership.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.92 percent and weekly performance of -8.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.17M shares, NWL reached to a volume of 11010183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $16.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $29 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Newell Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on NWL stock. On August 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NWL shares from 23 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

NWL stock trade performance evaluation

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.37. With this latest performance, NWL shares dropped by -0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.80 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.27, while it was recorded at 15.09 for the last single week of trading, and 17.10 for the last 200 days.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.11 and a Gross Margin at +30.24. Newell Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.44.

Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to -5.54%.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,694 million, or 94.80% of NWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,524,457, which is approximately 2.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 47,361,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $699.53 million in NWL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $650.56 million in NWL stock with ownership of nearly 1.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newell Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 273 institutional holders increased their position in Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:NWL] by around 29,380,590 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 21,241,100 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 334,919,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 385,541,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWL stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,707,677 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 7,608,285 shares during the same period.