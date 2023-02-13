Meta Platforms Inc. [META] Revenue clocked in at $116.61 billion, up 44.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] price plunged by -2.12 percent to reach at -$3.77. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Meta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“Our community continues to grow and I’m pleased with the strong engagement across our apps. Facebook just reached the milestone of 2 billion daily actives,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO. “The progress we’re making on our AI discovery engine and Reels are major drivers of this. Beyond this, our management theme for 2023 is the ‘Year of Efficiency’ and we’re focused on becoming a stronger and more nimble organization.”.

A sum of 33369678 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 35.02M shares. Meta Platforms Inc. shares reached a high of $178.89 and dropped to a low of $173.35 until finishing in the latest session at $174.15.

The one-year META stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.04. The average equity rating for META stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Meta Platforms Inc. [META]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $209.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $104 to $220, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on META stock. On February 02, 2023, analysts increased their price target for META shares from 136 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 7.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 24.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

META Stock Performance Analysis:

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.64. With this latest performance, META shares gained by 31.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.43 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.64, while it was recorded at 182.64 for the last single week of trading, and 151.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meta Platforms Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [META] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.78 and a Gross Margin at +79.63. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.19.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

META Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 3.63%.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $279,791 million, or 75.20% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 180,705,425, which is approximately -0.354% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 150,686,534 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.24 billion in META stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $20.07 billion in META stock with ownership of nearly -0.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,072 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:META] by around 85,371,019 shares. Additionally, 1,859 investors decreased positions by around 134,755,905 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 1,386,480,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,606,607,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. META stock had 190 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,941,910 shares, while 368 institutional investors sold positions of 15,761,974 shares during the same period.