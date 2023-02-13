Market cap of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] reaches 34.90B – now what?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ: WBD] plunged by -$0.15 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $14.38 during the day while it closed the day at $14.22. The company report on February 1, 2023 that WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY TO REPORT FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 RESULTS ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WBD) today announced that it will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Thursday, February 23, 2023, after the market close. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results. Links to the live webcast of the conference call as well as the earnings materials will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.wbd.com/.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until March 3, 2023. The replay can be accessed by phone by dialing +1 800-770-2030 or +1 647-362-9199 using playback passcode 1493434. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website for twelve months.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stock has also loss -7.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WBD stock has inclined by 44.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.95% and gained 50.00% year-on date.

The market cap for WBD stock reached $34.90 billion, with 2.43 billion shares outstanding and 2.19 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.34M shares, WBD reached a trading volume of 11806850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBD shares is $20.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $19, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on WBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBD in the course of the last twelve months was 21.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

WBD stock trade performance evaluation

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.78. With this latest performance, WBD shares gained by 12.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.41 for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.05, while it was recorded at 14.78 for the last single week of trading, and 13.53 for the last 200 days.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.93 and a Gross Margin at +49.11. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. go to 7.50%.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,592 million, or 56.30% of WBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 213,074,622, which is approximately 20.898% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 162,024,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.3 billion in WBD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.5 billion in WBD stock with ownership of nearly 3.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 477 institutional holders increased their position in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ:WBD] by around 195,291,704 shares. Additionally, 980 investors decreased positions by around 166,998,596 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 1,015,509,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,377,799,698 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBD stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,625,843 shares, while 248 institutional investors sold positions of 60,835,965 shares during the same period.