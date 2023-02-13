Market cap of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON] reaches 3.40M – now what?

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: VLON] jumped around 0.19 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.46 at the close of the session, up 72.77%.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 59.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VLON Stock saw the intraday high of $0.81 and lowest of $0.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.35, which means current price is +80.52% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, VLON reached a trading volume of 127605611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

How has VLON stock performed recently?

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.62. With this latest performance, VLON shares gained by 56.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.94 for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2892, while it was recorded at 0.3143 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4330 for the last 200 days.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -426.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -200.28.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON]

There are presently around $0 million, or 18.00% of VLON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLON stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 130,239, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 48,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23000.0 in VLON stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $10000.0 in VLON stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:VLON] by around 202,829 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 143,590 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 74,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLON stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 189,957 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 143,476 shares during the same period.