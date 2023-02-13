Market cap of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] reaches 7.18M – now what?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NVOS] loss -0.91% or 0.0 points to close at $0.12 with a heavy trading volume of 11392091 shares. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Novo Integrated Sciences Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo”), today reported that it received a notice on January 25, 2023 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) advising the Company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of its failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2022 (the “Form 10-K”) and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2022 (the “Form 10-Q”). The Company previously disclosed that it received a notice from Nasdaq on December 15, 2022 advising the Company that it was not in compliance with Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of its failure to timely file the Form 10-K.

Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from receipt of Nasdaq’s December 2022 notice, or until February 13, 2023, to submit a plan to regain compliance with Rule 5250(c)(1). If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, then Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-K, or until June 12, 2023, to regain compliance.

It opened the trading session at $0.115, the shares rose to $0.1211 and dropped to $0.1115, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVOS points out that the company has recorded -93.49% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.84M shares, NVOS reached to a volume of 11392091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for NVOS stock

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.00. With this latest performance, NVOS shares dropped by -21.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.78 for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1744, while it was recorded at 0.1277 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0976 for the last 200 days.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.93 and a Gross Margin at +23.88. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.17.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.40% of NVOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 174,830, which is approximately -31.691% of the company’s market cap and around 31.25% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 78,296 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9000.0 in NVOS stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $5000.0 in NVOS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:NVOS] by around 78,114 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 99,257 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 232,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 409,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVOS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,835 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.