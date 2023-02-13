Market cap of Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] reaches 611.30M – now what?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.03% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.76%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Mullen Automotive, Loop Global and Menzies Aviation Pilot New Electric Vehicles and Charging Infrastructure at Los Angeles International Airport.

Menzies, with over 8,000 vehicles in its global fleet, has started evaluation of Mullen Class 1 EV cargo vans along with EV charging infrastructure from Loop Global across its operations at Los Angeles International Airport.

Mullen, Menzies Aviation and Loop Global Begin Pilot at LAX.

Over the last 12 months, MULN stock dropped by -80.64%.

The market cap for the stock reached $611.30 million, with 1.70 billion shares outstanding and 1.52 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 214.85M shares, MULN stock reached a trading volume of 108934893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

MULN Stock Performance Analysis:

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.76. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -8.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.72 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2974, while it was recorded at 0.3905 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6525 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mullen Automotive Inc. Fundamentals:

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40 million, or 5.10% of MULN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,673,616, which is approximately 102.077% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,285,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.57 million in MULN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.33 million in MULN stock with ownership of nearly 139.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:MULN] by around 67,515,598 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 2,381,162 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 38,945,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,842,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MULN stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,403,574 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,241,680 shares during the same period.