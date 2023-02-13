Market cap of Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] reaches 40.72B – now what?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] jumped around 0.37 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.36 at the close of the session, up 2.06%. The company report on January 23, 2023 that CORRECTING and REPLACING Kinder Morgan to Hold 2023 Investor Day.

CORRECTION ON TIME: Second paragraph, third sentence of release should read: Live presentations are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. CT, and an archived webcast will remain available for at least 90 days on KMI’s website at the above address. (instead of Live presentations are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. CT, and an archived webcast will remain available for at least 90 days on KMI’s website at the above address).

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.68M shares, KMI reached a trading volume of 12926722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $20.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on KMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 48.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has KMI stock performed recently?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, KMI shares dropped by -2.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.35 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.31, while it was recorded at 18.20 for the last single week of trading, and 18.11 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to -6.40%.

Insider trade positions for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

There are presently around $25,501 million, or 63.00% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 176,745,605, which is approximately 6.937% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 172,397,514 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.17 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.63 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly 2.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

745 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 92,683,854 shares. Additionally, 493 investors decreased positions by around 59,553,874 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 1,236,712,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,388,950,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,755,034 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 16,547,869 shares during the same period.