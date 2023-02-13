Market cap of Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] reaches 44.50M – now what?

Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ: HLBZ] loss -9.34% or -0.01 points to close at $0.17 with a heavy trading volume of 30018676 shares. The company report on February 3, 2023 that Nasdaq Panel Grants Helbiz’s Request for Extension to Comply with Continued Listing Requirements.

Helbiz, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLBZ)(“Helbiz” or the “Company”), a leading provider of micro-mobility solutions, today announced that it received notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Panel (the “Hearings Panel”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that it has granted the Company an extension to regain compliance with the continued listing requirements for The Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Panel Decision”), as discussed more fully below.

It opened the trading session at $0.169, the shares rose to $0.1747 and dropped to $0.152, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HLBZ points out that the company has recorded -88.32% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -54.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 61.17M shares, HLBZ reached to a volume of 30018676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helbiz Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLBZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.16. With this latest performance, HLBZ shares gained by 26.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLBZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.75 for Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1917, while it was recorded at 0.1995 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5648 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -457.74 and a Gross Margin at -164.77. Helbiz Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -560.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -305.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.48.

Helbiz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.40% of HLBZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLBZ stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 1,918,282, which is approximately 104.073% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 492,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82000.0 in HLBZ stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $38000.0 in HLBZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ:HLBZ] by around 1,691,345 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 338,698 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,300,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,330,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLBZ stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 464,818 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 335,490 shares during the same period.