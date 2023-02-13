Market cap of Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] reaches 197.86M – now what?

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] price plunged by -28.24 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on February 10, 2023 that Genius Brands International Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split to Maintain Compliance with Nasdaq Continued Listing Requirements.

The reverse stock split was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with Nevada law and is intended to increase the per share trading price of the Company’s common stock to satisfy the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (Rule 5550(a)(2)). The Company’s common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “GNUS” and under a new CUSIP number, 37229T 509. As a result of the reverse stock split, every 10 pre-split shares of common stock outstanding will become one share of common stock, with each shareholder’s pro rata ownership of the Company remaining the same. The reverse stock split will proportionately reduce the number of shares of authorized common stock from 400,000,000 to 40,000,000 shares. The reverse split will also apply to common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Company’s outstanding warrants and stock options.

A sum of 15777777 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.55M shares. Genius Brands International Inc. shares reached a high of $6.233 and dropped to a low of $4.196 until finishing in the latest session at $0.44.

The one-year GNUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.2. The average equity rating for GNUS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNUS shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Genius Brands International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

GNUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.21. With this latest performance, GNUS shares dropped by -24.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.66 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6249, while it was recorded at 0.6244 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6938 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genius Brands International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -698.88 and a Gross Margin at -191.04. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1604.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.93.

Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15 million, or 10.50% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,104,478, which is approximately 0.045% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,818,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.14 million in GNUS stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.38 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly -41.814% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 454,334 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 6,716,605 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 25,665,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,836,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 172,227 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,162,867 shares during the same period.