Market cap of Chevron Corporation [CVX] reaches 325.70B – now what?

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.10% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.49%. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Chevron Awarded Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has been awarded the 2023 Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA). The Bell Seal is a first-of-its-kind workplace mental health certification that recognizes employers who strive to create mentally healthy workplaces for their employees.

Employers that receive MHA’s Bell Seal are nationally recognized for advancing workplace standards and practices that enable mental health and well-being. Organizations are recognized at different levels – bronze, silver, gold or platinum – and are assessed based on how mental health is approached via four categories: workplace culture, benefits, compliance and wellness programs. Platinum status reflects Chevron’s dedication to employee well-being with outstanding scores in all areas.

Over the last 12 months, CVX stock rose by 24.81%. The one-year Chevron Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.37. The average equity rating for CVX stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $325.70 billion, with 1.93 billion shares outstanding and 1.93 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.36M shares, CVX stock reached a trading volume of 11568125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $194.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $190 to $191. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $190, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Underperform rating on CVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 4.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 16.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CVX Stock Performance Analysis:

Chevron Corporation [CVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, CVX shares dropped by -1.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.06 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.25, while it was recorded at 170.83 for the last single week of trading, and 165.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chevron Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.82 and a Gross Margin at +18.53. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.26.

Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CVX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to -2.10%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $232,833 million, or 72.00% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 165,359,318, which is approximately 2.428% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 159,036,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.35 billion in CVX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $22.34 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly -4.988% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chevron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,590 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 47,889,833 shares. Additionally, 1,384 investors decreased positions by around 52,487,730 shares, while 319 investors held positions by with 1,253,539,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,353,917,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 255 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,823,779 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 3,419,223 shares during the same period.