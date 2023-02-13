Market cap of Apple Inc. [AAPL] reaches 2387.06B – now what?

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] gained 0.09% on the last trading session, reaching $151.01 price per share at the time. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Apple reports first quarter results.

Installed base crosses 2 billion active devices and hits all-time high for all major product categories.

Apple Inc. represents 15.89 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2387.06 billion with the latest information. AAPL stock price has been found in the range of $149.22 to $151.3401.

If compared to the average trading volume of 77.53M shares, AAPL reached a trading volume of 57356376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $169.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $170 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $170, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on AAPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 4.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 28.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for AAPL stock

Apple Inc. [AAPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.26. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 13.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.19 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.40, while it was recorded at 152.04 for the last single week of trading, and 147.53 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.29 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 175.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.36.

Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 8.13%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apple Inc. [AAPL]

There are presently around $1,400,147 million, or 60.10% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,278,250,538, which is approximately 0.461% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,020,245,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.07 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $135.12 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,797 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 228,899,320 shares. Additionally, 2,430 investors decreased positions by around 200,943,027 shares, while 277 investors held positions by with 8,842,041,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,271,884,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 224 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,156,313 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 6,397,937 shares during the same period.