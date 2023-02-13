Market Analysts see Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] falling to $50. Time to buy?

Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: RIVN] loss -2.94% or -0.57 points to close at $18.85 with a heavy trading volume of 17100656 shares. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Polestar and Rivian Initiate Report That Shows Car Industry to Overshoot IPCC 1.5-Degree Target by More Than 75% Without Urgent Action.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

New Pathway Report from Kearney shows that urgent action is needed to prevent the car industry from massively overshooting IPCC’s 1.5-degree limit.

Electrification alone is not enough: report recommends a 3-lever approach to set industry on the right path and calls for new forms of collaboration to build rapid momentum.

It opened the trading session at $18.94, the shares rose to $19.16 and dropped to $18.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RIVN points out that the company has recorded -51.60% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 21.90M shares, RIVN reached to a volume of 17100656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $38.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Rivian Automotive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on RIVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.99.

Trading performance analysis for RIVN stock

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.28. With this latest performance, RIVN shares gained by 10.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.99 for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.81, while it was recorded at 19.70 for the last single week of trading, and 29.10 for the last 200 days.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7672.73 and a Gross Margin at -1203.64. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8523.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.86.

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]

There are presently around $11,970 million, or 69.40% of RIVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIVN stocks are: AMAZON COM INC with ownership of 158,363,834, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 140,632,372 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.65 billion in RIVN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $877.69 million in RIVN stock with ownership of nearly 44.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rivian Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 333 institutional holders increased their position in Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:RIVN] by around 68,047,447 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 24,514,040 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 542,449,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 635,011,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIVN stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,605,068 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 6,656,700 shares during the same period.