Market Analysts see Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] falling to $30. Time to buy?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] traded at a high on 02/10/23, posting a 1.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $35.28. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Keurig Dr Pepper Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable in U.S. dollars, on the Company’s common stock. The regular quarterly dividend will be paid on April 14, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9295056 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stands at 1.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.53%.

The market cap for KDP stock reached $49.38 billion, with 1.42 billion shares outstanding and 886.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.88M shares, KDP reached a trading volume of 9295056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $40.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $37, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on KDP stock. On June 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KDP shares from 42 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 30.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has KDP stock performed recently?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, KDP shares dropped by -1.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.30 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.07, while it was recorded at 35.09 for the last single week of trading, and 36.90 for the last 200 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.61 and a Gross Margin at +50.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 7.03%.

Insider trade positions for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]

There are presently around $26,734 million, or 54.10% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,957,583, which is approximately 5.439% of the company’s market cap and around 37.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 67,605,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 billion in KDP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.81 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly 5.809% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 347 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ:KDP] by around 69,481,536 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 56,110,385 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 632,172,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 757,764,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,995,350 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 6,876,362 shares during the same period.