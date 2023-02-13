Market Analysts see Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APRN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.93% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.83%. The company report on February 10, 2023 that Blue Apron Files At-the-Market Equity Offering Program.

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) today announced that it has filed a prospectus supplement to its existing shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), under which it may offer and sell shares of its Class A common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $70 million from time to time through an “at-the-market” (ATM) equity offering program.

This offering program is intended to provide the company with access to capital from time to time. The aggregate offering price of up to $70 million represents the remaining amount available for issuance under the company’s shelf registration statement declared effective by the SEC on November 10, 2022. The number of shares to be sold, if any, under the ATM program will depend on, among other factors, market conditions, the company’s capital needs, and the anticipated benefits to the company and its shareholders.

Over the last 12 months, APRN stock dropped by -87.32%. The one-year Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.25. The average equity rating for APRN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.70 million, with 34.85 million shares outstanding and 12.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.54M shares, APRN stock reached a trading volume of 7848064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APRN shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on APRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for APRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

APRN Stock Performance Analysis:

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.83. With this latest performance, APRN shares gained by 31.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.12 for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9180, while it was recorded at 1.3020 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8440 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blue Apron Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.12 and a Gross Margin at +31.13. Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.79.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.54.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 13.80% of APRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APRN stocks are: WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 950,950, which is approximately -57.875% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 605,422 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.65 million in APRN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.58 million in APRN stock with ownership of nearly 64.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APRN] by around 1,589,643 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 4,948,002 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 944,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,592,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APRN stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 753,807 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,346,258 shares during the same period.