Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] Revenue clocked in at $8.13 billion, up 2.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] price surged by 6.20 percent to reach at $1.62. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Marathon Oil Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today that the Company’s board of directors has declared a dividend of 10 cents per share on Marathon Oil Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable on Mar. 10, 2023, to stockholders of record on Feb. 15, 2023.

“This 11% base dividend increase is fully supported by the incremental cash flow generation capacity from our recent acquisition of the Eagle Ford assets of Ensign Natural Resources,” said chairman, president and CEO Lee Tillman. “This marks the seventh increase to our base dividend in the last two years, representing a cumulative increase of over 230% since the beginning of 2021, fully consistent with the strength of our portfolio and our commitment to pay a competitive and sustainable base dividend to our shareholders.”.

A sum of 10704008 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.13M shares. Marathon Oil Corporation shares reached a high of $27.82 and dropped to a low of $26.65 until finishing in the latest session at $27.75.

The one-year MRO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.59. The average equity rating for MRO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $34.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $27 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on MRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

MRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.61. With this latest performance, MRO shares gained by 2.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.21 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.28, while it was recorded at 26.63 for the last single week of trading, and 26.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Oil Corporation Fundamentals:

Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

MRO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to 43.95%.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,988 million, or 79.30% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,255,910, which is approximately -5.849% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,589,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 billion in MRO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.3 billion in MRO stock with ownership of nearly -1.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 349 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 30,393,606 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 77,131,232 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 396,539,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 504,064,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,039,806 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 4,165,232 shares during the same period.