Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] is 2.44% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] closed the trading session at $4.19 on 02/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.14, while the highest price level was $4.28. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Kinross to provide update on Great Bear project.

Kinross’ management team will host this presentation and question and answer session at 10 a.m. EST on Monday February 13, 2023, to discuss the project via an audio webcast at: https://app.webinar.net/0Okn1ZlLmMX.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.44 percent and weekly performance of -4.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.14M shares, KGC reached to a volume of 14493802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $5.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5.25, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on KGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

KGC stock trade performance evaluation

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.34. With this latest performance, KGC shares dropped by -8.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.29 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.41, while it was recorded at 4.30 for the last single week of trading, and 3.97 for the last 200 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,963 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 138,887,054, which is approximately -0.151% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; BARCLAYS PLC, holding 75,405,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $315.95 million in KGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $189.4 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly 2.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

143 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 84,979,661 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 51,041,123 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 571,130,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 707,150,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,706,120 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 6,588,765 shares during the same period.