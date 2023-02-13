JP Morgan slashes price target on Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] – find out why.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE: BBD] slipped around -0.2 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.45 at the close of the session, down -7.55%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. stock is now -11.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BBD Stock saw the intraday high of $2.49 and lowest of $2.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.12, which means current price is +0.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 41.74M shares, BBD reached a trading volume of 100200120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $4.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $5 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has BBD stock performed recently?

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.24. With this latest performance, BBD shares dropped by -17.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.64 for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.77, while it was recorded at 2.63 for the last single week of trading, and 3.38 for the last 200 days.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.92. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35.

Earnings analysis for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. go to 1.60%.

Insider trade positions for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]

There are presently around $2,112 million, or 17.70% of BBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBD stocks are: SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 83,527,415, which is approximately 13.644% of the company’s market cap and around 35.30% of the total institutional ownership; ABRDN PLC, holding 67,171,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $164.57 million in BBD stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $138.69 million in BBD stock with ownership of nearly -0.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Bradesco S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE:BBD] by around 117,223,356 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 149,357,557 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 595,389,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 861,970,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBD stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,918,991 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 43,167,949 shares during the same period.