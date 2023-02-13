Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] is -4.51% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] loss -2.00% or 0.0 points to close at $0.16 with a heavy trading volume of 19845991 shares. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Ideanomics, MAHLE form strategic partnership to bring the advanced chargeBIG solution to North America, targeting commercial EV fleets.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV), today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with the German company MAHLE, and will become the development partner and exclusive North American distributor for the chargeBIG 18-36 AC fleet charging solution. Customers can order the unit from Ideanomics beginning in Q2 2023, with first orders expected to be fulfilled in early 2024.

“This is an exciting addition to Ideanomics Energy’s lineup of turnkey charging solutions, which includes AC depot charging, DC high power charging, wireless charging and mobile charging,” says Jan Freimann, Senior Vice President for Ideanomics Energy. “What sets the chargeBIG 18-36 AC charging product apart is its fantastic load management software and modular architecture that can charge up to 36 vehicles from one system that is about the size of a fridge. It’s a scalable, cost-efficient charging solution for almost any in- and out-door application – depot charging, warehouses, parking lots and more.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.1571, the shares rose to $0.158 and dropped to $0.149, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IDEX points out that the company has recorded -77.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.11M shares, IDEX reached to a volume of 19845991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDEX shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDEX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Ideanomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on IDEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for IDEX stock

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.40. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -23.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.60 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1875, while it was recorded at 0.1643 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4399 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.36 and a Gross Margin at +15.00. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -224.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.33.

Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]

There are presently around $4 million, or 4.60% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 4,544,414, which is approximately 10.306% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,511,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.55 million in IDEX stocks shares; and ERGOTELES LLC, currently with $0.31 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly -24.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 3,118,786 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 17,885,421 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 2,558,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,562,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,151,513 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,201,568 shares during the same period.