Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] Revenue clocked in at $6.23 billion, down -11.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] slipped around -0.11 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.61 at the close of the session, down -1.92%. The company report on February 10, 2023 that HanesBrands Prices Offering of Senior Notes.

HanesBrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) announced today that it set the pricing of its previously announced unregistered offering of $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of 9.000% senior unsecured notes due 2031. The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of HanesBrands and will be guaranteed by certain of HanesBrands’ domestic subsidiaries that guarantee its credit facilities and certain other material indebtedness. This offering is expected to close on February 14, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

HanesBrands currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with borrowings under a new senior secured term loan B facility and cash on hand, to redeem all of its outstanding 4.625% Senior Notes due 2024 and 3.5% Senior Notes due 2024 and pay related fees and expenses.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.44M shares, HBI reached a trading volume of 12940606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $5.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $13 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. On June 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HBI shares from 18 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.35. With this latest performance, HBI shares dropped by -30.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.59 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.90, while it was recorded at 5.86 for the last single week of trading, and 8.98 for the last 200 days.

Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to -13.60%.

There are presently around $1,563 million, or 87.00% of HBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,711,240, which is approximately -1.341% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,011,639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.41 million in HBI stocks shares; and COOKE & BIELER LP, currently with $130.44 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly 12.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

296 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 34,041,456 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 47,644,834 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 196,933,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 278,619,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,555,766 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 14,967,747 shares during the same period.