Gerdau S.A. [GGB] Is Currently -0.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Gerdau S.A. [NYSE: GGB] traded at a low on 02/10/23, posting a -0.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.45. The company report on November 9, 2022 that GERDAU S.A. – CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10572006 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gerdau S.A. stands at 2.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.44%.

The market cap for GGB stock reached $8.56 billion, with 1.69 billion shares outstanding and 601.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.33M shares, GGB reached a trading volume of 10572006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gerdau S.A. [GGB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GGB shares is $7.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GGB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Gerdau S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Gerdau S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gerdau S.A. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for GGB in the course of the last twelve months was 5.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has GGB stock performed recently?

Gerdau S.A. [GGB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.36. With this latest performance, GGB shares dropped by -13.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.52 for Gerdau S.A. [GGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.99, while it was recorded at 5.79 for the last single week of trading, and 5.24 for the last 200 days.

Gerdau S.A. [GGB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gerdau S.A. [GGB] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.66 and a Gross Margin at +26.57. Gerdau S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.63.

Gerdau S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Gerdau S.A. [GGB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GGB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gerdau S.A. go to -3.42%.

Insider trade positions for Gerdau S.A. [GGB]

There are presently around $1,212 million, or 21.90% of GGB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GGB stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 73,786,319, which is approximately -16.332% of the company’s market cap and around 32.70% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 24,746,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $134.87 million in GGB stocks shares; and CONTRARIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $106.29 million in GGB stock with ownership of nearly -10.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gerdau S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Gerdau S.A. [NYSE:GGB] by around 27,483,766 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 42,851,609 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 152,074,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,409,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GGB stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,893,851 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,640,842 shares during the same period.