Ford Motor Company [F] stock Downgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $11

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] price plunged by -0.86 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Ford CEO Farley, CFO Lawler to Describe Ford+ Growth Plan, Execution Priorities at Feb. 15 Wolfe Global Auto Conference.

Ford President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley and Chief Financial Officer John Lawler will discuss the company’s ambitious, customer-focused plan to grow and create value – and the double transformation bringing it to life – at an upcoming fireside chat with auto analyst Rod Lache.

The session at the Wolfe Research Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Auto Consumer Conference 2023 in New York City will take place Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 8:55 a.m. EST.

A sum of 67991504 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 58.75M shares. Ford Motor Company shares reached a high of $12.90 and dropped to a low of $12.51 until finishing in the latest session at $12.73.

The one-year F stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.05. The average equity rating for F stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $13.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $13 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. On August 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for F shares from 16 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.43.

F Stock Performance Analysis:

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.09. With this latest performance, F shares gained by 1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.01 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.76, while it was recorded at 13.25 for the last single week of trading, and 13.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ford Motor Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.05 and a Gross Margin at +15.88. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.77.

Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

F Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to -11.66%.

Ford Motor Company [F] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,422 million, or 52.90% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 335,643,986, which is approximately 0.982% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 258,322,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.29 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.16 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly 0.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 905 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 99,512,739 shares. Additionally, 688 investors decreased positions by around 167,375,427 shares, while 202 investors held positions by with 1,730,158,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,997,046,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,141,741 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 31,188,009 shares during the same period.