V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] surged by $0.24 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $27.275 during the day while it closed the day at $26.27. The company report on February 7, 2023 that VF Corporation Reports Third Quarter Earnings, Reaffirms Full Year Fiscal 2023 EPS Outlook and Revenue Within the Prior Range and Unveils Actions to Strengthen Financial Position.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) today announced financial results for its third quarter (Q3’FY23) ended December 31, 2022 and a series of actions to accelerate the path to its target leverage ratio and sharpen its focus, including declaring a quarterly per share dividend of $0.30, reflecting a 41% decrease over the previous quarter’s dividend.

V.F. Corporation stock has also loss -14.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VFC stock has declined by -2.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -44.31% and lost -4.85% year-on date.

The market cap for VFC stock reached $10.11 billion, with 387.74 million shares outstanding and 387.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.73M shares, VFC reached a trading volume of 13742821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $29.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2023, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on VFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07.

VFC stock trade performance evaluation

V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.21. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -12.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.28 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.99, while it was recorded at 27.58 for the last single week of trading, and 38.02 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +54.86. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.98.

V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for V.F. Corporation [VFC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to -6.00%.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,801 million, or 90.60% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 77,042,378, which is approximately -0.526% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,201,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in VFC stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $876.61 million in VFC stock with ownership of nearly -4.027% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 355 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 26,935,131 shares. Additionally, 394 investors decreased positions by around 28,954,340 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 317,200,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 373,089,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,582,743 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 9,844,079 shares during the same period.