For Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY], Analyst sees a rise to $82. What next?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] surged by $2.43 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $65.77 during the day while it closed the day at $65.63. The company report on January 20, 2023 that Claire O’Neill Elected to Occidental Board of Directors.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ms. O’Neill’s appointment increases the size of the Board from eight to nine directors. She will serve on the Board’s Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and Sustainability and Shareholder Engagement Committee.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock has also gained 7.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OXY stock has declined by -3.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.09% and gained 4.19% year-on date.

The market cap for OXY stock reached $57.44 billion, with 922.00 million shares outstanding and 908.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.96M shares, OXY reached a trading volume of 13475619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $75.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $59 to $74, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on OXY stock. On November 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OXY shares from 78 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

OXY stock trade performance evaluation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.17. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 2.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.38 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.16, while it was recorded at 63.78 for the last single week of trading, and 65.00 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation go to 25.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $47,129 million, or 79.40% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 194,351,650, which is approximately 22.581% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 94,978,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.23 billion in OXY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.01 billion in OXY stock with ownership of nearly -1.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 572 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 62,664,385 shares. Additionally, 488 investors decreased positions by around 88,804,071 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 566,634,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 718,102,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,325,399 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 11,505,846 shares during the same period.