For NIO Inc. [NIO], Analyst sees a rise to $11.27. What next?

NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.53% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.86%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that NIO Inc. Provides January 2023 Delivery Update.

NIO delivered 8,506 vehicles in January 2023.

Cumulative deliveries of NIO vehicles reached 298,062 as of January 31, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, NIO stock dropped by -60.50%. The one-year NIO Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.44.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.49 billion, with 1.64 billion shares outstanding and 1.52 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 52.27M shares, NIO stock reached a trading volume of 38207587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NIO Inc. [NIO]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for NIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $32 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for NIO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24.30 to $12.30, while China Renaissance kept a Hold rating on NIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90.

NIO Stock Performance Analysis:

NIO Inc. [NIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.86. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -10.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.33 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.49, while it was recorded at 10.66 for the last single week of trading, and 15.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NIO Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Inc. [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.86 and a Gross Margin at +17.35. NIO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.26.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -9.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIO Inc. [NIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.08. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.03.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

NIO Inc. [NIO] Insider Position Details

Positions in NIO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 214 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Inc. [NYSE:NIO] by around 55,117,760 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 70,116,816 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 389,012,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,246,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,266,489 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 7,617,421 shares during the same period.