For Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] jumped around 0.24 points on Friday, while shares priced at $12.09 at the close of the session, up 2.03%. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Medical Properties Trust Announces Closing of Lifepoint Health’s Acquistion of Majority Ownership Interest in Springstone.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that Lifepoint Health (“Lifepoint”) has completed its previously announced acquisition of a majority ownership interest in Springstone Health Opco, LLC (“Springstone”) from Springstone’s management group.

In conjunction with Lifepoint’s acquisition, MPT sold for approximately $205 million in cash its approximately $190 million loan, plus accrued interest, to Lifepoint. MPT will continue to own the 18 behavioral health hospitals it acquired simultaneously with its loan investment in October 2021 and will also retain a minority stake in Springstone’s operating company.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock is now 8.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MPW Stock saw the intraday high of $12.125 and lowest of $11.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.09, which means current price is +8.04% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.20M shares, MPW reached a trading volume of 11595206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $15.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $23 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $18, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on MPW stock. On April 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MPW shares from 25 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPW in the course of the last twelve months was 1.68.

How has MPW stock performed recently?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.47. With this latest performance, MPW shares dropped by -6.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.06 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.30, while it was recorded at 12.22 for the last single week of trading, and 14.15 for the last 200 days.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.24 and a Gross Margin at +76.67. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. go to 7.10%.

Insider trade positions for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]

There are presently around $5,869 million, or 84.10% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,056,198, which is approximately 0.694% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 70,524,989 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $852.65 million in MPW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $428.66 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly -0.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 352 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 50,263,568 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 53,202,097 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 381,996,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 485,461,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,722,691 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 7,683,059 shares during the same period.