For Infosys Limited [INFY], Analyst sees a drop to $20. What next?

Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.93% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.62%. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Effective Reskilling, Talent Diversity, and Digital Tool Automation Can Drive $1.4 Trillion of Revenue and $282 Billion in Profit: Infosys Study.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Flexible, diverse, and digital: Infosys research report titled ‘Future of Work 2023’ finds the levers that drive revenue, profit growth and retention for businesses.

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today unveiled a global research report titled ‘Future of Work 2023’. According to the report, up to $1.4 trillion in revenue and $282 billion in new profit could be generated through digital tools automation, diversifying talent pool, and improving skills development amongst employees. It highlights how the workplace of the 21st century will see more hybrid working and digital engagement, enabling firms to build more diverse and creative teams.

Over the last 12 months, INFY stock dropped by -18.15%. The one-year Infosys Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.84. The average equity rating for INFY stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $81.65 billion, with 4.19 billion shares outstanding and 3.56 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.13M shares, INFY stock reached a trading volume of 11721771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Infosys Limited [INFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $20.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Infosys Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Infosys Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Limited is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 119.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

INFY Stock Performance Analysis:

Infosys Limited [INFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, INFY shares gained by 5.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.57 for Infosys Limited [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.69, while it was recorded at 19.10 for the last single week of trading, and 18.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Infosys Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infosys Limited [INFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.38 and a Gross Margin at +28.35. Infosys Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.18.

Return on Total Capital for INFY is now 34.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infosys Limited [INFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.26. Additionally, INFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infosys Limited [INFY] managed to generate an average of $651,281 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Infosys Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

INFY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Limited go to 14.80%.

Infosys Limited [INFY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,558 million, or 14.10% of INFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 77,701,774, which is approximately 1.337% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 33,713,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $645.95 million in INFY stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $493.79 million in INFY stock with ownership of nearly 0.789% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infosys Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in Infosys Limited [NYSE:INFY] by around 58,471,332 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 59,784,794 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 432,806,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 551,062,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFY stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,799,478 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 7,470,021 shares during the same period.